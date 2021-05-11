Tourism Min 2nd to test positive in new cabinet

Chennai :

Mathiventhan posted on social media that he has mild COVID-19 attack and on the advice of doctors have undergone isolation at his house. Mathiventhan had symptoms of COVID-19 on Sunday and so had not attended the first Cabinet meeting held on Sunday.





Mathiventhan is the second Minister to get COVID-19 in the Ministry as Minister for the Welfare of Backward Classes SS Sivasankar tested positive on Sunday.





Pattukkottai independent candidate dies





An independent candidate, who secured third place in Pattukkottai Assembly segment, died of COVID-19 on Monday.





Sources said, V Balakrishnan (60), a resident of Santhangkadu, contested as an independent from his home constituency in the Assembly polls in Jackfruit symbol. While DMK candidate K Annadurai won by a margin of 25,269 votes by defeating TMC’s NR Rangarajan and Balakrishnan, who secured as many as 23,771 votes and came third.





After the counting process, Balakrishnan started running high temperature and took treatment in a clinic near his house. As his condition did not improve, he was taken to a private hospital, where he stayed for a few days. However, on Sunday, Balakrishnan tested positive for COVID-19 and was rushed to Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital. However, he died on Monday. Balakrishnan is survived by wife, a son and a daughter.