Gang murders advocate in front of his 7-yr-old daughter

Thiruchirapalli :

Gopikannan (35), an advocate, residing at Bhima Nagar in Tiruchy, was giving cycling practice to his daughter on the main road on Sunday evening. Suddenly, a seven-member gang that came on several motorbikes surrounded and attacked him with lethal weapons. Though Gopikannan attempted to escape, the gang encircled and hacked him all over the body. After confirming that Gopikannan was dead, the gang fled the spot. Following information from the passers-by, a team from the Court police station, led by Inspector Kosalai Raman, reached the spot and sent the body to the GH for post mortem.





Police also took the CCTV footage and are checking to identify the assailants of the advocate. Initial investigations by police revealed that Gopikannan was residing for a few years at Palakkarai earlier. The advocate was arrested in 2018 in connection with a murder case and he recently moved to Bhima Nagar.





Meanwhile, the Bar Association of Tiruchy staged a protest demanding the arrest of the accused. The advocates, who condemned the brutal murder of their colleague, demanded immediate action and compensation to the family.





The deceased Gopikannan is survived by wife Gothai Easwari and two daughters.