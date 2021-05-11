Driver among 4 held for jewel store staff murder, cops look for 1.5 kg gold

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that Martin (41), an employee of Pranav Jewellery in Tiruchy, along with car driver Prasanth (28) went to Chennai to purchase jewels. On Saturday, after Martin informed that he had finished the purchase, owner Madhan transferred the cash online and the employees were returning to Tiruchy with the jewels. However, late in the evening, Prasanth, who returned to the shop alone, informed Madhan that Martin had escaped with the jewels on the way.





Believing this, Madhan attempted to call Martin, but the mobile was switched off. So he lodged a complaint and the Woraiyur police acted swiftly and conducted a detailed investigation during which they found that Martin’s mobile was switched off at Padalur in Perambalur.





Further investigations revealed that car driver Prasanth was behind the entire episode and took him into their custody. During intense interrogation by the police team, Prasanth confessed to having conspired with three of his associates, who killed Martin.





During the course of interrogation, Prasanth told the police that he had hatched the plan to murder Martin as he was against the proposal of car contract with the jewellery shop. As per their plan, when the car reached Padalur in Perambalur, their car was waylaid by a three-member gang. The trio, who were identified as Aravind (23), Vikram (21) and another Prasanth (21), all residents of Keezhakurichi in Tiruchy, came in another car and murdered Martin and buried the body in a secluded place in Padalur and escaped.





On Monday, the police arrested all the four members, including the car driver Prasanth. The police also are in the process of retrieving the jewels and exhuming the body for post mortem.