Re-exam to be held for Anna varsity students

Chennai :

A decision was taken in this regard after several students lodged online complaints with the concerned authorities and Chief Minister’s cell that many pupils who appeared for the online proctored exam faced several issues.





The issues include that the proctored exams conducted with a severe protocol, including that if students lost internet connections they would not continue the test.





Accordingly, the students were also instructed that the devices such as laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers should be positioned in such a way that the front camera captures their face properly and should sit one hour to take the examination without moving the device.”





The online exams were held from February first week and the results were announced recently. However, an official release said, “as several issues and problems were faced by the students during the online exam and considering their employment opportunity in the future, it was decided to re-conduct the online exams.” The release said that the exams will be conducted according to the old question paper pattern.





Accordingly, the students who want to reappear for the online exams were exempted from the fee payment. “Students, who have secured pass marks in the recently held online exam can also re-appear for it,” the release said adding that the duration of the exams will be for three hours and the exams will not be conducted in proctored style.”