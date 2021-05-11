CM launches COVID dole disbursal, staff give tokens

Chennai :

The Chief Minister, who formally launched the scheme, handed over Rs 2,000 to seven families. “The field level staff also started the process of distributing tokens to eligible beneficiaries on Monday. The tokens will have the date and time of disbursal of dole on it. The distribution of cash will commence from May 15,” said Stalin, after distributing Rs 2,000 cash to the seven families.





The DMK president, during his election campaign, promised to give Rs 4,000 to all rice card holders across the state on the birth anniversary of his father and former DMK supremo M Karunanidhi. After assuming power his first signature was on the file approving disbursal of Rs 4,000 to the rice cardholders.





As part of the scheme, Rs 2,000 will be issued in May in the first phase and the balance Rs 2,000 will be given in June. Over Rs 4,100 crore was allotted for the scheme. After the CM launched the drive, ration shop workers in their jurisdiction began distributing tokens for all the rice ration cardholders.





The distribution of tokens will take place till Wednesday and from May 15, Rs 2,000 will be given to 200 ration cards per day.





The Chief Minister appealed to the public to wear masks and follow social distancing while receiving the cash at the ration shops from May 15.





Oxygen concentrators donated by TVS group





Chief Minister Stalin also flagged off oxygen concentrators and COVID-19 relief materials, donated by the TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, to various government hospitals on Monday.





An official release said TVS Motor Company, along with Sundaram Clayton Limited, through their social arm, Srinivasan Services Trust, donated 500 oxygen concentrators to the government at the Secretariat.





It was sent to various government hospitals by Chief Minister Stalin. The Trust will donate additional 1,100 oxygen concentrators in the next two weeks.





The Trust has committed to provide 1,600 oxygen concentrators to the government at a cost of Rs 18 crore and the first consignment of 500 concentrators worth Rs 7 crore was handed over to the Chief Minister.





Besides, the Trust also donated four lakh face masks, two lakh face shields, one lakh pair of sterile gloves, 1,000 pulse oximeters and other medical essentials to the state government as COVID relief.