Editorial: Old lockdown in new avatar

Chennai :

The lockdown, which is essentially the very first implemented by the new government in TN is aimed at offering some respite to the healthcare infrastructure, which has been crushed by the weight of the second wave. The State, which is now recording over 28K fresh cases per day, and as many as 236 deaths on Sunday, is the latest entrant in India’s localised lockdown drive, that has seen 16-odd states opt for self-imposed lockdowns, in the absence of any clear guidelines from the Centre.





By now, middle-class Indians have become inured to such restrictions on movement. Groceries and essentials get picked off the shelves and get home-delivered at the click of a button while work-from-home remains the order of the day. However, the remainder of India – over 95 per cent of the population untouched by such privileges, is eking out a living. Over the past year, over 23 crore Indians were pushed to poverty – a result of circuit-breaking lockdowns. These are individuals earning below the national minimum wage threshold of Rs 375 per day. If last year’s migrant exodus and contracting GDP were anything to go by, 2021 is set to be an even more punishing year.





Last week, the global brokerage firm Barclays had cut India’s FY22 GDP growth forecast to 10 per cent from the earlier 11 per cent. The glacial pace of vaccinations coupled with uncertainty on the actual casualties of COVID has contributed significantly to this slowdown. Experts warn that if localised lockdowns are kept in place till June, the nation is set to incur economic losses to the tune of $38.4 bn. In the event of India being unable to control the virus by August, and continued restrictions on mobility, our GDP growth risks being stunted at 8.8 per cent.





A nation’s growth hinges on mobility. In the past few weeks, due to varying levels of lockdowns, the transport and logistics sectors have taken a huge hit. Payments in the areas of toll collection, retail mobility, railway freight loading as well as the volume of GST e-way bills were adversely affected. All industries falling outside the ambit of essential goods and continuous process industries have also seen losses – both in earnings and their workforce. From a neighbourhood grocery store allowed to function for only four hours every day to food canteens and restaurants that have had to lay off entire batches of workers due to the dip in footfall and the focus shifting to takeaways.





Similar stories are unfolding in the travel, hospitality, and major retailing sectors, where a bulk of the workforce is made up of migrant workers who have been once again compelled to undertake risky journeys back to their hometowns. As many as 50 lakh fewer people were employed in the fiscal year ending Mar 2021 as compared to the year before.





In April, the Confederation of All India Traders Association (CAIT) pegged the cumulative business losses arising from sustained lockdowns and night curfews in various states over 10 days to Rs 46,000 crore – made up of retail loss of Rs 32,000 crore and wholesale loss of Rs 14,000 crore. India must now brace itself for the economic toll resultant from loss of business in the second wave – a staggering Rs 1.5 lakh crore of which 80 per cent will be absorbed by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.





The Centre has a tall order on its hands. On the one end, there is the COVID crisis which remains out of control. On the other, there is the task of keeping economic activity alive. The Union Government needs to wake up to the reality that COVID will be an ongoing affair for a few years now. And rather than using false bravado and diversionary tactics to pin the blame on local administrations, it needs to form a cohesive plan that can pull India out of this quagmire.