Mon, May 10, 2021

Tamilisai tests negative for virus, wishes CM speedy recovery

Published: May 10,202111:39 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday tested negative for COVID-19.

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo)
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo)
Puducherry:
An RT-PCR test was conducted and it was found that the 59-year-old Tamilisai Soundararjan tested negative for the infection, a press release said here. 

She had undergone the test earlier in the day. 

She had stated while wishing the Chief Minister N Rangasamy a speedy recovery from coronavirus that she had undergone examination for the infection. 

Rangasamy had tested positive on Sunday and had got admitted to a hospital in Chennai. 

Tamilisai wished him a speedy recovery and had told him telephonically that she was praying to God for his recovery. 

Chief Minister of neighbouring Tamil Nadu M K Stalin too wished Rangasamy full recovery and render service to the people.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations