Neyveli Lignite to set up Oxygen plants in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Public Sector Enterprise Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) is to set up Oxygen plants in Tamil Nadu and in other states where it is in operation. The company is to set up 9 oxygen plants across the country.





Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) Chairman and Managing Director, Rakesh Kumar in a release said that the company is to set up two oxygen plants at Tuticorin and Neyveli within a month and has already floated tenders for this.





The company will install two plants at the cost of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh at the NLCIL hospitals. The company will also install three plants at a cost of Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh in three government general hospitals which are identified by the Tamil Nadu state government.





The plants will be funded through the company's Corporate Social Responsibility scheme for the fiscal year 2021-22.





NLCIL is also in the process of purchasing 500 oxygen concentrators of 10 litres per minute capacity and the tenders have already been floated according to the company officials.





Chief General Manager (Human Resources), Sathyamurthy is in charge of the hospital administration in the township. The company has also increased its bed strength in hospitals in the township of Neyveli from 90 to 500 for treatment of Covid patients. The company is also setting up a CT scan facility in its hospital and a 24-hour control room to meet emergencies.