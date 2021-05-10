Allocate 20K Remdesivir vials per day: CM Stalin

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday urged the central government to allocate at least 20,000 vials of Remdesivir injection daily up from the current 7,000 vials.





Speaking to the Union Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution over phone Stalin said about 1.45 lakh persons in Tamil Nadu are being treated for coronavirus infection.





Stalin told Goyal that the central government has supplied Tamil Nadu 205,000 vials till date, that is about 7,000 vials per day which is insufficient for the state's needs.









The needs of government and private hospitals for Remdesivir injection can be met only if 20,000 vials are allocated per day to Tamil Nadu, Stalin told Goyal.





On his part, Goyal told Stalin that the request will be considered.