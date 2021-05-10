New cases in Nellai decline, situation manageable: Collector

Chennai :

A week ago, the district was reporting 800 new cases every day. This week, however, it has come down to an average 600 cases, said Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu. As on Sunday, the district has 3,721 active cases, about 65 per cent of which is under the limits of Tirunelveli Corporation.





According to the official, around 65 per cent beds at four COVID care centres in the district are occupied. In all, there are approximately 2,800 beds in government hospitals, primary health centres and COVID care centres.





About 60 to 70 patients are being discharged from Government Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital every day. To rationalise the demand for beds, priority is given to patients who are dependent on oxygen. However, it is a challenging task as many from neighboring districts like Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and even Dindigul are coming to the hospital for COVID treatment, Vishnu said.





The oxygen requirement for COVID treatment in the district is about 4.5 kilo litres to 5 KL. The medical college hospital received 8 KL oxygen through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation on Saturday. The situation was manageable at present, the Collector added.





Measures have been intensified to control the spread of virus. Triaging point opposite TVMCH is functional round-the-clock. Eleven enforcement teams were formed to monitor the lockdown restrictions. An enforcement team comprising officials from Revenue, Police and Corporation would keep a close watch at five wards part of the containment zone. Flying squads have also been formed in every taluk to ensure everybody wore masks and maintained social distancing norms, Vishnu said.