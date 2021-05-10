Rangarajan urges Tiruchy BHEL to set up oxygen unit

Chennai :

“You may be aware that our unit (Tiruchy) had a big oxygen plant to run the MHD unit. Its daily capacity was 20 metric ton per shift. The plant was dismantled consequent to the stoppage of the MHD plant. It is highly impossible to revive this plant due to both the long gap of its shutting down and also due to outmoded technology. However, what is the most important aspect is that we have the technical know-how to generate oxygen and also the skilled manpower for the same. I would like to point out that already our sister units at Haridwar and Bhopal have started to supply oxygen which is very timely and appreciative,” he wrote in a letter to the BHEL CMD. Pointing to a petition pending before the Madras High Court’s Madurai bench on the need for oxygen production in BHEL, Tiruchy, he said that it would be better to start the efforts to produce oxygen before any adverse remarks by court.