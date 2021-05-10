2 CMC doctors in SC’s oxygen task force

Vellore :

CMC director Dr JV Peter and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang received the intimation of their joining the task force from the media. It was only later that “I was informed of being part of the national task force” Dr Gagandeep Kang told DT Next.





Both Kang and Peter have no idea when the first meeting – definitely online – would be held despite the oxygen related crisis raging across the county.





Asked about what her contribution to the task force would be Dr Kang said, “I am a public health virologist and hence my contribution will be related to my expertise in this field as I have 20 years of experience in working with viruses.” Asked if the task force would slowly take over handling the pandemic later, she said this was possible. Similarly, Dr JV Peter an expert in critical care said he was sent feelers about joining the task force, but there was no formal invitation.





It may be recalled that virologist Dr T Jacob John had in March 2020 called for the setting up a national level task force with doctors not attached to government facilities to handle the pandemic. Asked whether he was happy that his year-old demand being realised, he quipped “it is too little, too late. The pandemic’s second wave peaked nationally on May 6 when it reached the highest number of 4,14,433 cases. Constituting the task force now is only a gimmick, he added.