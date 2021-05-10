Vellore residents expect more facilities from ruling party MLAs

Vellore :

During AIADMK rule, of the five constituencies (Vellore, Anaicut, Katpadi, Gudiyattam and KV Kuppam) only KV Kuppam had a ruling party representative. This time, the Assembly segments are being represented by MLAs P Karthikeyan, AP Nandakumar and Duraimurugan, all from ruling DMK.





Vellore District Consumer Forum president K Sathiyamoorthy said, “Vellore town is plagued with manmade woes which have to be redressed immediately. The storm water drain project has become a liability now.” Engineer S Sridhar added “Perineal drinking water issue has to be addressed.”





A major pending work is the flyover on Katpadi road to reduce traffic congestion at the Palace café-CMC hospital junction,” said B Shyam local electronics dealer. While such works come under Vellore MLA Karthikeyan, the latter told DT Next “all pending smart city works have to be put on the fast track so that they are completed on time.”





R Suresh of Adukamparai said, “We have been fighting for a waste water treatment plant for the Vellore govt hospital as at present it contaminates a nearby irrigation tank. MLA Nandakumar should be able to provide succor.”