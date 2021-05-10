Veterinarian uses oxygen concentrators to save lives

Vellore :

Dr Ravi Sankar, attached to the government veterinary dispensary at Makhan in Vellore told DT Next, “these machines were not used due to lack of awareness. While oxygen machines are cumbersome and heavy to carry, oxygen concentrator machines depending on the capacity can be easily carried by one person.”





Asked how he hit upon the idea of using such machines, he said, “as a person in the medical field I was aware of it some three years ago and using my funds I purchased 3, 5 litre capacity machines from Chennai at a total cost of Rs 1.20 lakh.





On Thursday midnight I received an emergency call from a 75-year-old woman whose oxygen levels were falling. My wife and I rushed to her house and found her oxygen level to be 82. We connected a tube to her nose and switched on the machine resulting in her attaining 95 oxygen level within 20 minutes. Till date I have used my machines on six patients who have all recovered.”





The advantage of the machine is that it can be used by two persons simultaneously, he added. The machine runs on electricity. When filled with water and switched on, it ensures that the oxygen in the water is converted for use by human beings.





“Lack of awareness was the reason why COVID infected patients and relatives were running after oxygen cylinders. This machine saves time, effort and money and can easily be purchased,” Ravi Sankar said.





Awareness will increase if VIPs promote it like on Friday when cricket great Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 1 crore to an oxygen concentrator manufacturer to provide more such machines, he added. “I have been inundated with phone calls once news of my using this machine appeared on social media and so I am telling everyone who calls, where and how to procure and use this machine,” he said.