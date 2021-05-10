2nd crematorium to be ready in Vellore for COVID deaths

Chennai :

Revealing this to DT Next, he said the Rs 2 crore gassifier crematorium set up at Ammanankuttai in the town’s Velapadi area would be ready for full operation in a day or two. “This will enable the local body to handle all cremations quickly without relatives being made to wait for long,” he said.





Officials said that at present the existing crematorium adjacent to the town’s new bus stand on the banks of the Palar river was handling around 15 to 20 bodies of COVID victims daily compared to the less than five bodies it handled during non-COVID times.





However, civic officials took hope from the fact that as Vellore was surrounded by villages, patients from the latter area who succumb to the virus will be taken back to their natives as all village panchayats currently had cremation sheds located within their limits.





In Tirupattur district, Vaniyambadi Municipality alone has a crematorium where daily loads are manageable as the dominant Muslim community bury their dead, officials said.