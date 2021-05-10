Nainar Nagendran elected BJP’s legislative party leader

Chennai :

Nagendran was elected at a meeting chaired by the party’s central observer G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Tamil Nadu party in charge CT Ravi and BJP state president L Murugan.





Speaking to reporters after the election, Murugan said that Nagendran was elected unanimously as the BJP’s floor leader in the Assembly. He was a former minister and three-time legislator.





“We have said that BJP MLAs will sit in the Assembly in this election. It has been fulfilled to this day. The lotus is blooming in Tamil Nadu, smearing charcoal on the faces of those who said the BJP could not grow in Tamil Nadu,” he said, adding that his party’s four MLAs would function as four pillars supporting the legislature.





“They are also willing to give good advice to the government. They will not hesitate to point out the flaws in the government. Our members will give a voice for the development of Tamils and Tamil Nadu and for the Tamil language and culture. Our work will continue to take place inside and outside the Assembly,” he asserted.





BJP which contested in 20 seats and the bypoll to the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat in the AIADMK-led alliance won only in four Assembly seats. Vanathi Srinivasan (Coimbatore South), CK Saraswathi (Modakurichi) and MR Gandhi (Nagercoil) are the legislators who won in the Assembly elections.