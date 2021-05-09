New Siddha Covid care centres for mild patients: TN Health Minister

Chennai :

The minister while addressing mediapersons after inaugurating a 240 bed Siddha hospital at Vyasarpadi, said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has suggested to open new Covid care centres under Siddha stream to reduce the stress on tertiary hospitals.





Subramanian said that the medicines given for treatment at Siddha centres are Kabasura Kudineer, Brahmananda Bhairavam Mathirai, Thalisadi Choornam and Karpuram Thailam. Minister said that "Sukku Kanji and other herbal food is given at the Siddha hospital at Vyasarpadi and Siddha yoga practices, Thirumoolar Pranayama and mental health support is also given".





The Tamil Nadu health minister said that more than 2,000 patients were benefited from the Siddha treatment and at present 1,400 professionals are involved in the treatment under Indian medicine practices.





Ma Subramanian said that Chief Minister Stalin has already held discussions with practitioners of Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani. The minister said that the chief minister will decide on how to utilise these medical professionals for Covid treatment.





Minister also said that the Covid patients with mild symptoms can use the facilities of Siddha and added that not all patients require Oxygen support.