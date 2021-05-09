State, Pondy Bar Council seeks access for advocates to reach offices during lockdown

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has urged the Chief Secretary to instruct all the Police Officers of Tamil Nadu concerned to ensure essential access of the Advocates to the Courts and their offices during the lockdown from May 10 to May 24.

Chennai : BCTN-P, Chairman, P S Amalraj, in the appeal submitted that the notification restricting the movement of General Public through its notification on May 08 has held that the functioning of “Judiciary and Courts” have been exempted. Hence, since Judiciary includes Judges, Courts and Advocates, the advocates should not be restricted access to their office and Courts during lockdown, he said while offering assurance that the advocates are ready to abide by the other lockdown advisories issued by the Tamil Nadu Government. Related Tags : Puducherry | Tamil Nadu | Covid19 | Coronavirus Pandemic | Covid Lockdown