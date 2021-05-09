O2: After PM’s word to Stalin, NHM says TN to get 419 MT

Chennai :

Dr Sanjay Roy, Director, National Health Mission, in a statement, said that in tune with the discussion, allocations for Tamil Nadu to maintain the supply plan of oxygen was revised and enhanced. The current allocation was enhanced from 220 metric tonnes to 419 as per the revised supply plan.





The statement also said that INOX - Sriperumbudur allocation will be increased from 50 metric tonnes per day to 140 metric tonnes per day. Similarly, Air Water Bellary supply of 20 metric tonnes per day was proposed to be reduced and swapped with Telangana, the statement added.





Earlier, Stalin and Modi spoke over phone discussing corona mitigation steps taken by the TN administration. In the DO letter on Friday, Stalin had mentioned that the State was facing a looming oxygen crisis and that the requirement for medical oxygen was projected to go from the current 440 MT to 840 MT.