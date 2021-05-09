TN Speaker election to be held on May 12

Chennai :

In a related development, the Assembly department announced that senior DMK leader and Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation Duraimurugan will be leader of the house in the Assembly.





A notification issued in this regard said that under Rule 7 (2) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, nominations for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be received by the Assembly secretary till 12 noon of Tuesday. The nomination forms can be obtained from the secretary. The 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has been summoned to meet for its first session at 10 am on May 11 in the multi-purpose hall, third floor, Kalaivanar Arangam, Omandurar Government Estate. The newly elected MLAs will make and subscribe oath or affirmation on that day. The legislators who have been elected have been requested to bring the certificate of election without fail while presenting themselves for making and subscribing the oath. The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held at 10 am on May 12, a release stated.





Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK is yet to finalise the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. AIADMK leader Pollachi Jayaraman and former minister Sellur K Raju said that the party MLAs would soon meet and take a call on the LoP. There is no deadlock and no dispute on the matter, he said, adding, the party MLAs will amicably elect the LoP.





According to AIADMK insiders, both coordinator O Paneerselvam and his deputy Edappadi K Palaniswami are vying for the coveted post.