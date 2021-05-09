Pregnant medical officer succumbs to pandemic virus

Madurai :

The official, Shanmugapriya, had earlier served in urban primary health centre at Anupanadi in Madurai for over six months, sources said. A week ago, Shanmugapriya, who resided at Anna Nagar in Madurai, developed fever and went on leave. Though her fever subsided, she complained of tiredness and restlessness.





Shanmugapriya was then admitted to a private hospital in Madurai where she tested positive for coronavirus infection. Later, she was shifted to GRH five days ago. However, her condition worsened over the days, and after she was deemed to be in a critical condition, Shanmugapriya was put on ventilator support. Her mother-in-law who accompanied her was also tested positive for COVID and is under treatment, sources said.





Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association condoled Shanmugapriya’s death.