Counter sale of Remdesivir begins in Madurai, Tirunelveli

Madurai :

After inspecting the arrangements at the counter set up at Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, to ensure that ensure standard operating procedure was being followed to minimise the risk of infection spread, Collector T Anbalagan said the medicine could be availed after producing prescription, Aadhaar number of patient and lung infection test reports.





The hospital has received 600 doses of Remdesivir initially from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to deliver. The official said the administration would ensure that the patients at government and private hospitals who need it would get it, and added that a team led by the Joint Director of Health has been formed to take action against anybody selling Remdesivir injection in the black market.





Collector Anbalagan added that the demand for medical oxygen rose three-fold during the second wave and the requirement is met from two oxygen production units in the district and from Inox Group, apart from 26 kilo litre oxygen tank in GRH.





In Tirunelveli, sale of Remdesivir began at Government Medical College Hospital premises. Collector V Vishnu said the hospital has a current stock of 300 vials, and added that the counter selling the antiviral drug would function from 10 am to 5 pm.