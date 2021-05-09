Chief Minister to launch corona dole disbursal tomorrow

Chennai :

On a daily basis, 200 tokens will be given in each ration shop, minister for food and civil supplies R Sakkarapani who reviewed the arrangements here told reporters on Saturday. There are more than 2 crore ration card beneficiaries in the state and the scheme will be extended across the state in compliance with corona safety protocol, Sakkarapani said.





According to secretariat sources, CM is likely to hold a Cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss the implementation of full lockdown norms.





The high-level meeting will also discuss the distribution of Rs 4000 corona relief promised as part of the DMK’s poll promise to families hit by corona lockdown.





A day after the swearing-in ceremony, the state ministers took reviews and inspections related to the five key instructions of CM Stalin including the corona relief fund for ration card holders and CM’s health insurance scheme to cover Covid expense in private hospitals.





“Ungal Thogithiyil CM”, a scheme that addresses constituency-wise public grievances was also kick-started by the CM at a function in the secretariat, where the petitions received in Theni constituency were handed over to the special officer Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish.





These petitions will be segregated and sent to the respective departments seeking action and the timeline of 100 days fixed to solve the grievances received under the scheme. Stalin handed over the files and the keys related to these grievance petitions received by him during his electoral campaign.





Stalin has already slashed bus charges for working women and women students and the prices of Aavin milk also reduced by Rs 3 per litre.





Meanwhile, ruling DMK Legislator K Pichandi was elected as the Protem speaker by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and he will take oath on May 10.





Pichandi was elected to the Assembly in the April six elections from Keezhpennathur constituency.