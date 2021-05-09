Traffic chaos in Madurai ahead of lockdown

Madurai :

Most of the roads leading into the city have been clogged with vehicular traffic as people approached grocery shops, departmental stores and vegetable markets to buy commodities of their choice in advance.





Since the state government had lifted all curbs on this weekend ahead of the complete lockdown, the current situation prompted people, who stayed indoors, to move out and buy essential commodities to stock for the coming days.





Moreover, consumers have also thronged meat stalls and fish markets as COVID restrictions, culminating in closure of such entities earlier, were eased. Adding to the problem, public transport filled the roads with traffic as many including youths, private office goers boarded buses to bus stands in Mattuthavani and Arapalayam to travel up to their native places. Apart from these, tipplers also moved up to Tasmac liquor shops as the government had announced closure of such liquor shops until May 20.





The government has extended timing until 6 pm on the penultimate day of lockdown, to sell bottles of liquor, sources said.