Tej Kholi’s plea against Google, others dismissed as withdrawn

Chennai :

The Tej Kholi Foundation, founder had moved the suit in 2020 seeking to pass mandatory order of injunction directing Google Inc their servants, agents, officers and all persons claiming through them to remove the link/url https://www.forbes.com/sites/daviddawkins/2019/12/24/ this-London tycoon-harbours-a-surprisingly-shady-past/ and another similar such post uploaded in its platform on December 24, 2019.





However, on realising that the principal respondent (Google Inc) is based at Mumbai, Tej Kholi moved a plea seeking leave of the court to sue Google Inc residing outside the jurisdiction of the Madras high court.





Justice G Jayachandran on recording the memo seeking leave to withdraw the suit with liberty to file fresh application pertaining to the subject matter and if any change in circumstances, dismissed the suit as withdrawn granting liberty as sought for.





Tej Kholi is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. In 2018, IIT Kanpur conferred the Distinguished Alumnus Award upon Tej Kohli in recognition of his achievements in developing solutions to major global health challenges through the not-for-profit Tej Kohli Foundation.