12,500 oxygen beds will be ready in a week: TN Health Minister

Chennai :

The health minister inspected the COVID-19 oxygen bed facilities being readied at Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, wherein 250 oxygen beds are being added. The doctors in the State have requested for 25,000 beds and another 12,500 beds, apart from the beds that will be available from May 15, will also be added.





He added that the government hospitals have been advised to fast-track the admissions as per the patient requirements based on their oxygen levels. "The beds are being provided after triage management of the patients, mostly within an hour of arrival of the patient," he said.





Addressing the reporters after the inspection at the hospital, Ma Subramanian said, "Remdesivir will be sold in five districts, including Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Trichy and Tirunelveli as the drugs have been sent to the districts. Patients from all over the State had to queue up at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital, but now it will also be available in other districts."





Adding to the announcement made by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday, he said that the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme will cover the Covid-19 treatment cost in private hospitals.





In another announcements, health minister said that a COVID-19 war room will be set up and a Siddha Centre will also be made, while a mobile application will be launched to track the availability of beds for Covid-19 in the State.