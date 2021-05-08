Tamil Nadu to go under lockdown from May 10-24

Chennai :

The following will be allowed in the lockdown:





* Essential transportation like milk, newspaper, medicines and oxygen.





* Food delivery from 6 AM to 9 AM, 12 PM to 3 PM and 6 PM to 9 PM





* With proper documents and identification cards, hospitalisation will be allowed.





* Couriers will have an unrestricted passage





* E-commerce deliveries, vegetable, meat and tea stalls will function only till 12 PM





* Vehicles carrying oxygen, petrol and diesel will be allowed to ply all day long.





* Weddings with not more than 50 members and deaths with not more than 20 members shall be allowed.





* Press people can work as usual





* Roadside vegetables and flower sellers will be allowed to work till 12 PM.





* Banks can be staffed with 50% of employees





The following will be restricted in the lockdown





* Museums, beaches, malls, places of worship and amusement parks will be closed for public.





* Retail sellers in Koyambedu market will not be allowed to do business.





* Saloons and parlours will remain shut.





* No summer camps for school and college students shall be allowed to held.





* IT and other private sectors will function through work from home.





* No government office other than essentials like electricity, fire stations, healthcare, water supply will be allowed to function.





* Tourist attractions will be closed for public





* Liquor shops will remain shut