Sat, May 08, 2021

Tamil Nadu to go under lockdown from May 10-24

Published: May 08,202109:36 AM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

As a measure to tackle the spike of covid-19 cases the Tamil Nadu Government has announced a fresh and a stricter lockdown from May 10 to 24.

File photo.
File photo.
Chennai:
The following will be allowed in the lockdown:

* Essential transportation like milk, newspaper, medicines and oxygen.

* Food delivery from 6 AM to 9 AM, 12 PM to 3 PM and 6 PM to 9 PM

* With proper documents and identification cards, hospitalisation will be allowed.

* Couriers will have an unrestricted passage

* E-commerce deliveries, vegetable, meat and tea stalls will function only till 12 PM

* Vehicles carrying oxygen, petrol and diesel will be allowed to ply all day long.

* Weddings with not more than 50 members and deaths with not more than 20 members shall be allowed.

* Press people can work as usual

* Roadside vegetables and flower sellers will be allowed to work till 12 PM.

* Banks can be staffed with 50% of employees

The following will be restricted in the lockdown

* Museums, beaches, malls, places of worship and amusement parks will be closed for public.

* Retail sellers in Koyambedu market will not be allowed to do business.

* Saloons and parlours will remain shut.

* No summer camps for school and college students shall be allowed to held.

* IT and other private sectors will function through work from home.

* No government office other than essentials like electricity, fire stations, healthcare, water supply will be allowed to function.

* Tourist attractions will be closed for public

* Liquor shops will remain shut

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations