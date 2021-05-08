Tamil Nadu to go under lockdown from May 10-24

As a measure to tackle the spike of covid-19 cases the Tamil Nadu Government has announced a fresh and a stricter lockdown from May 10 to 24.
Chennai:
The following will be allowed in the lockdown:
* Essential transportation like milk, newspaper, medicines and oxygen.
* Food delivery from 6 AM to 9 AM, 12 PM to 3 PM and 6 PM to 9 PM
* With proper documents and identification cards, hospitalisation will be allowed.
* Couriers will have an unrestricted passage
* E-commerce deliveries, vegetable, meat and tea stalls will function only till 12 PM
* Vehicles carrying oxygen, petrol and diesel will be allowed to ply all day long.
* Weddings with not more than 50 members and deaths with not more than 20 members shall be allowed.
* Press people can work as usual
* Roadside vegetables and flower sellers will be allowed to work till 12 PM.
* Banks can be staffed with 50% of employees
The following will be restricted in the lockdown
* Museums, beaches, malls, places of worship and amusement parks will be closed for public.
* Retail sellers in Koyambedu market will not be allowed to do business.
* Saloons and parlours will remain shut.
* No summer camps for school and college students shall be allowed to held.
* IT and other private sectors will function through work from home.
* No government office other than essentials like electricity, fire stations, healthcare, water supply will be allowed to function.
* Tourist attractions will be closed for public
* Liquor shops will remain shut
