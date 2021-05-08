Corona patients develop complications post discharge, TN docs call for policy review

Chennai :

K Sathish, lost his 68-year-old father even after he thought the battle against COVID was won. His father’s was a moderate case. He was admitted at a government hospital and was later sent to a COVID care centre as the symptoms reduced. He was discharged after 14 days and was instructed to follow home quarantine for next 10 days. However, within seven days, he developed breathlessness and passed away. Upon further investigation, doctors stated that the CT scan showed that the patient had lung infection that went unrecognised.





In another case, 40-year-old Robin Bose, was discharged from a care centre in Ambattur after 10 days of admission. He was rushed back to the hospital with oxygen levels below 60% as he developed breathlessness. With the on-going crisis for oxygen beds, he could find a bed only after 5-6 hours and is now in ICU. While such cases are becoming common, the State continues to follow the ICMR discharge policy of no exit tests. The Indian Council of Medical Research in its latest testing guidelines stated that no testing is required for individuals who have recovered.





“Radiological investigations can indicate presence of infection post recovery, as the clinical evidences fail to recognise the complications after a long time of hospitalisation. In some cases, CT scan can be helpful in detecting lung issues despite symptoms that have subsided,” said Dr Sridhar, Chief of Medicine at Stanley Medical College and Hospital. When contacted, Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam said TN is following the discharge policy as stated by the Union Health Ministry and ICMR.