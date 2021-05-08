More than 25,000 orders for PPE kits pending in Vellore

Vellore :

The raw materials for PPE kits should come from either Mumbai, Maharashtra, or Surat, Gujarat. Because of the lockdown in these states, there is no goods movement, which has led to acute shortage of raw materials, said M Kalaiarasan who deals with the kits. The kits are either nonwoven or laminated that used to cost Rs 200 and Rs 250, respectively. But now the price has increased to Rs 350 and Rs 450, he added.





“We are currently holding talks with a trader in Kangeyam in Tirupur after receiving information that he could supply us two tonnes raw material. But the issue is that he himself is unsure when he will receive his consignment,” Kalaiarasan told DT Next.





The PPE kits are meant mainly for healthcare workers who work in close proximity of COVID positive cases. The kits they use have to be changed after about 7 hours. “Due to shortage of these kits, medical personnel are now switching over to surgical gowns,” Kalaiarasan added.





The kits are manufactured in Gudiyattam in addition to being stitched by members of women self help groups in Ariyur on the outskirts of Vellore. Asked if the SHG members were out of work due to raw material shortage, Kalaiarasan said they were stitching surgical gowns that was keeping them busy.





While officials from CMC Hospital said they had adequate stock of PPE kits at present, Ranipet SMH Hospital officials said they were running low and has approached various organisations to donate. “Some churches and organisations have promised to provide us not only PPE kits but also hand sanitisers and face masks” an official said.





Government health officials in Vellore said, “We have enough stock of the kits, as we get them regularly from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.”