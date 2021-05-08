Chennai, B’luru COVID patients make a beeline to hosps in Vellore, Ranipet

Chennai :

Sandwiched between Chennai and Bengaluru, Vellore town’s five-lakh plus population boasts of five prominent hospitals and hence attracts those affected from the above places, sources said. In addition to the massive CMC hospital, Vellore also has the 600-bed Naruvi Hospitals and the Golden Temple run Narayani Hospital in addition to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital and the Government Pentland Hospital in Vellore town.





Prominent citizens have been making distress calls to both friends and the above hospitals seeking beds, ICU beds and beds with ventilator facilities for their friends and relatives from both cities.





What is surprising is that none of those seeking beds is willing to go to government hospitals. “The issue is that most are asymptomatic cases and out of fear is seeking beds in private hospitals,” said a senior health official in Vellore.





Also, around 20 beds in a prominent private hospital are occupied by those who are well enough to leave but refuse to out of fear. Unwittingly, they are preventing 20 genuine cases from occupying the facility, the official added.





The demand is not from Vellore alone. The 150-year-old Scudder Memorial Hospital (SMH) in Ranipet has also been receiving frantic calls from both cities seeking beds.





A hospital official on condition of anonymity said: “We increased our 40-bed COVID ward to 65 beds and again increased it to the present 90 beds which are all full. We have no beds for serious ventilator cases and hence we do not admit them.”





A private hospital administrator said: “Even adding one bed involves massive manpower deployment including three nurses for three eight-hour shifts, two doctors to be on call, paramedical staff and infrastructure support which all take time and money.”