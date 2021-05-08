IT firm manager sells Remdesivir in black market, held

Coimbatore :

The accused Anand Balaji, 36 from Bengaluru was caught by Civil Supply CID sleuths during a vehicle check at Hosur. “He was found in possession of about nine vials of the drug to be sold in the black market for Rs 16,000 each. We have also seized his car,” police said.





“The accused was then handed over to the Hosur Sipcot police station, where inquiries revealed that he had sourced the drug from Chennai to be sold in Bengaluru. Police suspect him to be part of a larger racket requiring a thorough probe,” said an officer.





Meanwhile, the Shevapet police in Salem, who are inquiring into the case of 29 vials of Remdesivir disappearing from Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital on Thursday evening, continued to remain clueless about the missing vials.





The police held inquiries with nurses and doctors regarding the disappearance of the vials and are also scanning images recorded in CCTV footages collected from the hospital to nab the culprit.