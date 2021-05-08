Shutting down of agri-related shops hinders farming activities at start of season

Vellore :

According to Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash, who shot off letters to the agriculture secretary and the Ranipet Collector on Friday, said, “With the agricultural season just starting, the government imposed restrictions have resulted in farmers being unable to get fertilizers and pesticides. The time is just right for the first broadcast of fertilizer and if we are unable to get this commodity, it could seriously affect paddy cultivation and yields.”





Another issue is that officials have ordered the closure of all shops other than those selling grocery, tea shops, and hotels.





“When we requested opening of shops selling agriculture implements we were informed that the government order did not include such outlets,” he added.





Kathavarayan, a farmer of Siruvalayam village in Nemili taluk, said, “erratic power supply has played havoc with farmers’ motors and pumps and we are unable to get spares due to the lockdown.”





While former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s order of three phase power supply for farmers remains only on paper, the ongoing 3 to 6-hour power shutdown have resulted in farmers being affected as they are unable to provide water for recently planted nurseries or to wet the field prior to transplanting nurseries.





“Even if fertilizer and spares shops are allowed to open for a limited time, it will not lead to crowding as not all farmers will go to these shops at the same time. Hence there need not be any fear of a virus spread,” Subash reasoned.