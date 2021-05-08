Water ministry: Saints’ group thanks CM

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, thuraviyar (saints) sangam founder Ramanantha Swamy said, the sangam organised a religious awareness conference in 2016 during the mahamagam in Kumbakonam in which it was resolved to protest all the water bodies across the state and create new water bodies and linking of rivers for which Tamil Nadu needed a separate ministry for water resources. Thereafter, Cauvery Pushkaram and Vaigai Pushkaram were celebrated.





The sangam had initiated steps to make people worship nature, protest the water bodies without dumping of garbage and ensure cleanliness in all the water bodies across the state which reached several crores of people in the state.





In such a backdrop, the DMK which formed the new government has established a separate ministry for water resources and appointed senior most Minister Duraimurugan as its first head. “Thus, the Chief Minister Stalin had initiated a historical move by establishing a separate ministry and the Sangam has acknowledged it as a timely one and the ‘thuravis’ have lauded the move and thanked the Chief Minister,” said Ramanatha Swamy.