Udayachandran posted as CM’s Secy no 1

Chennai :

Rajeev Ranjan is now transferred and posted as chairman and managing director of Tamil Nadu News Print limited. No nonsense bureaucrat T Udayachandran will now be the Chief Minister’s Secretary 1, followed by P Umanath, MS Shanmugham and Anu George as secretaries 2,3 and 4.





The previous Chief Minister secretaries M Saikumar, S Vijayakumar, Senthil Kumar and Jayashree Muralidharan were transferred and their posts are yet to be announced by the state government.





Stalin who assumed office as Chief Minister on Friday also changed the entire camp of officers serving at the Chief Minister’s office. The major revamp of bureaucrats saw the shunting of four IAS officers from the office of the chief minister, earlier reporting to former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.





According to Secretariat sources, more transfers of officials in the important departments like Home, Municipal Administration, PWD, Public, Chennai Corporation are expected.





The transfer of IPS officials are also on the cards, sources said. Earlier the state had designated MA Siddique as the special officer to look after COVID-19 mitigation in Chennai.



