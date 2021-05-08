Mahendran blamed for MNM’s defeat

Coimbatore :

After the defeat in the Assembly polls, MNM functionaries have set out on a blame game by pointing fingers at each other for their defeat.





MNM General Secretary (Headquarters) Santhosh Babu said in a statement that Mahendran has been relieved from all his responsibilities and positions in the party. Babu also said that the MNM general secretaries had taken responsibility for the party’s poll debacle and resigned from their posts, denying rumours that these leaders had quit the party, adding that party President Kamal Haasan will take a decision on these leaders.





The party’s farmer wing state secretary Mayilsamy on Friday said, “Mahendran, who quit MNM, did not perform his role properly and tried to make the party into a corporate company. Dissatisfied with his performance, many had quit the party. Also, his dominance in the party jeopardised the opportunities of many others from contesting the polls. The party men are now happy over his decision to quit.”





In a further attack, Mayilsamy said that Mahendran worked for the defeat of Kamal by making him contest in Coimbatore South constituency. “This is an example that whoever takes the wrong path will face action in the party. Even now many are willing to join the party and work for its success,” he added.





Mayilsamy was accompanied by party’s women’s wing secretary Mookambika Rathinam, propaganda secretary Anusha Ravi and organising secretary Ranganathan during the press meet.