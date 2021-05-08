No consensus on LoP, AIADMK MLAs meet again on Monday

Chennai :

The meeting which was scheduled to start in the evening got delayed as there were confusion and heated exchange of words between the senior AIADMK functionaries.





The party which lost the May 2 Assembly polls to the rival DMK is now witnessing another round of internal feud between the factions of EPS and OPS.





Former ministers P Thangamani, SP Velumani and KA Sengottaiyan voiced out their opinion in favour of former chief minister Palaniswami. However, party seniors said that the issue should be resolved only through talks.





The absence of party joint coordinator R Vaithilingam, former health minister C Vijaya Baskar and MLA Esaki Subbiah due to corona was also discussed in the meeting.





As the deadlock continued even after four hours of discussion, the AIADMK leaders in a statement announced that the MLAs meeting will again be held on May 10.





“AIADMK leaders EPS and OPS are both eyeing the LoP post and there is an intense fight. The party whip post is also under discussion,” a highly placed AIADMK source confirmed stating that the outgoing chief minister EPS had the support of more elected MLAs, when compared to the party leader OPS.





The two Rajya Sabha MPs R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy are now elected MLAs should they resign their MP post was also discussed in the meeting.