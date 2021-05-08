TN CM writes to PM seeking more oxygen

Chennai :

“The availability of oxygen in Tamil Nadu is very critical and there was an unfortunate incident of 13 deaths at Chengalpattu two days ago. We request your kind intervention to get revised orders issued and provide full support to Tamil Nadu in the hour of crisis. We also request the Union government to provide at least 20 ISO cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to Tamil Nadu,” said Stalin, in the letter.





Recently, the Centre allotted only 220 metric tonnes of oxygen for Tamil Nadu and it was widely condemned by political parties in the state. Stalin, in his letter, said that oxygen demand in the state has increased to 440 MT and in another two weeks it is expected to reach 840 MT.





Under the circumstance, in the meeting with officials of Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) it was agreed that at least 476 MT of medical oxygen will be provided to the state immediately, but the order has not yet been issued which has created lot of supply constraints to the hospitals.





Stalin also said that in view of the sharply dwindling stock of liquid oxygen in the state, an emergency meeting was conducted on Thursday by the officials of DPIIT with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.