Gift COVID-19 vaccine, donate to relief works on this Mother’s Day

Chennai

Trees are nature’s gift that keeps giving and makes everything around us beautiful just like a mother’s love. Ezone India is organising an initiative where you can plant a tree for your mother at Siruseri Sipcot till May 10. You can write a wish for your mother and get a name tag and location. The tree will be maintained by a city-based NGO Communitree for three years. After you plant the tree, you can visit the site with your mother anytime. You will get a ‘Tree Will’ and receive growth status.





Donate to COVID-19 relief works





Every day is an opportunity to help someone and this is a time where people need maximum help. Various NGOs, crowdfunding platforms and independent organisations are collecting money to help people in this time of crisis. On behalf of your mother, you can donate money to any verified COVID-19 relief funds. An act of kindness on her children’s part will make any mother happy and proud.





Gift COVID-19 vaccine





We don’t mean literally gift her a vaccine- but help her get one more easily. As there is a huge rush at different vaccine centres, spend some time online and help her book at appointment at a centre that might be less crowded. Also help get the staff at home vaccinated as well, and ensure that your mother and all other people in the house are adequately protected with thoughtful gifts of masks and sanitisers.





Host a virtual party





Because of the current situation, your mother might not have seen or visited her parents, siblings or relatives for a long time. Surprise her by throwing a virtual party. You can ask your mother’s siblings or family members to share some memorable stories. Studies prove that reminiscing offers relief for seniors. This will help them forget the present situation and relive more active days.