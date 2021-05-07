Oxygen availability very critical, new TN Chief Minister to Modi

Chennai :

In a letter to Modi, a copy of which was released to the media, he urged the Prime Minister to issued the revised oxygen allotment order for Tamil Nadu.





Stalin said: "The availability of oxygen in Tamil Nadu is very very critical and there was an unfortunate incident of 13 deaths at Chengalpattu 2 days ago. We request your kind intervention to get revised orders issued and provide full support to Tamil Nadu in this hour of crisis."





Drawing the attention of Modi to the severe crisis with regard to availability of medical oxygen in the state, he said the daily consumption of oxygen is expected to touch 840 MT in next two weeks from the current consumption of 440 MT.





Stalin said at the emergency meeting held on Thursday by the officials of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, it was decided to allocate, 40 MT from INOX, Kanjikode, Kerala for next four days, 60 MT from Praxair, Sriperumbudur (Linde Saint Gobain) of which 20 MT to be provided after two days, and 120 MT from SAIL and Linde, Rourkela to meet medium term needs.





"The revised allotment orders are still awaited," he said.





Stalin assured Modi of his full support and cooperation to the latter's efforts to tackle this unprecedented pandemic and save the nation.