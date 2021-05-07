Irai Anbu is new Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

Chennai :

The change came within hours of DMK President M.K. Stalin being sworn-in as the Chief Minister.





As per a government order, Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary/Director, Anna Institute of Management and Director General of Training, is transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, while Ranjan has been posted as the Chairman and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd in the place of S.Shivashanmugaraja.





Similarly, the government ordered the appointment of four Secretaries - T. Udhayachandran, P. Umanath, M. Shanmugam and Anu George - to Stalin.





Udhayachandran was Commissioner of Archaeology and he has been transferred and posted as the Principal Secretary/Secretary-I.





Umanath, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, was appointed as Secretary-II.





Shanmugam was appointed as Secretary-III. He was the Commissioner of Museums and George, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce, was appointed as Secretary-IV.