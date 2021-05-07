MK Stalin takes charge as CM, here are his first 5 orders

Chennai :

After swearing in as Tamil Nadu's 11th Chief Minister, MK Stalin signed a series of Government Orders which were a part of the DMK's election manifesto.





Among the first of the signed orders, Stalin issues Rs 2,000 to all rice ration cardholders. This is the first phase and in the second phase, another Rs 2,000 would be given. More than Rs 4,000 cr has been allotted for the purpose.





The further GO's signed by the Chief Minister Staline were:





Reduce the Aavin Milk price by Rs 3 per liter.





Free bus travel for women in all town buses.





Treatment cost for COVID-19, in private hospitals would be brought under CM Health Insurance Scheme.





Creating a separate department for clearing the petitions within 100 days.





The maiden CM MK Stalin, officially took over the reins of the Tamil Nadu government, in the swearing-in ceremony held in Raj Bhavan, today. After 1996, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has come to power with a clear majority of 125 MLAs --- excluding eight more MLAs from other parties contested under the 'rising sun' symbol. While the DMK alliance emerged triumphant in 159 seats.