Son Udhayanidhi doesn't make it to Stalin cabinet

Stalin did not include his son Udhayanidhi Stalin in the cabinet. Udhayanidhi, a film star-turned-politician had won with a margin of 60,000 votes from Chepauk seat and was tipped to be in the cabinet -- speculations of him being the Deputy Chief Minister have been doing rounds.





There are 15 new faces in the cabinet -- the first timers.





DMK is forming a government in Tamil Nadu after a gap of 10 years and has assumed office with a lot of promises. The first priority of the new chief minister will be to hold a review meeting on Covid prevention and spread with the district collectors of Tamil Nadu.





It is learnt that the Chief Minister will not be moving for a major bureaucratic reshuffle immediately.