Fri, May 07, 2021

IN PICTURES: From allies to rivals and film personalities, CM Stalin's swearing-in ceremony guests

Published: May 07,202110:51 AM by Photos by Justin

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Amid the surging covid cases in Tamil Nadu, the swearing-in ceremony of MK Stalin on Friday was a simple affair.

Chennai:
Take a look at the guests from different fields who graced the ceremony with their presence.
   

DMK's long time ally and senior Congress leader from Tamil Nadu P Chidambaram.


DMK's Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin in conversation with actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan


DMK's veteran and former minister Arcot N Veerasamy assisted to his seat.


Notable film lyricist of Tamil cinema Vairamuthu arrives for the ceremony.


CM MK Stalin invites his principal political rival AIADMK's chief coordinator and Bodinayakkanur MLA O Panneerselvam.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations