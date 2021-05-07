IN PICTURES: From allies to rivals and film personalities, CM Stalin's swearing-in ceremony guests

Chennai :

Take a look at the guests from different fields who graced the ceremony with their presence.





DMK's long time ally and senior Congress leader from Tamil Nadu P Chidambaram.









DMK's Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin in conversation with actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan









DMK's veteran and former minister Arcot N Veerasamy assisted to his seat.









Notable film lyricist of Tamil cinema Vairamuthu arrives for the ceremony.









CM MK Stalin invites his principal political rival AIADMK's chief coordinator and Bodinayakkanur MLA O Panneerselvam.