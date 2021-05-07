Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar tests positive for Covid-19

Viralimalai MLA and former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has informed in his twitter space that he tested positive for the contagion.
Chennai:
He has said that he is isolating himself and requested those who are in his contact to get tested. Also, he appealed people to follow covid guidelines.
I have been tested positive for #Covid19 today at the Public Health Lab. After my test, I have isolated myself and I request everyone who were in my contact to get tested. Kindly follow Covid guidelines and stay safe.— Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) May 6, 2021
