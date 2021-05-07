Fri, May 07, 2021

Viralimalai MLA C Vijayabaskar tests positive for Covid-19

Published: May 07,202108:48 AM

Viralimalai MLA and former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has informed in his twitter space that he tested positive for the contagion.

File photo.
Chennai:
He has said that he is isolating himself and requested those who are in his contact to get tested. Also, he appealed people to follow covid guidelines.


