WATCH: Stage is set for Stalin to swear-in as Tamil Nadu's new CM

Chennai :

According to sources, after the swearing-in ceremony, Stalin will hold a review meeting on Covid-19 preventive measures with state District Collectors.





"The first priority of MK Stalin after his swearing-in as Chief Minister will be to hold a review meeting on the measures taken to prevent the pandemic, its effectiveness and how to tackle it further. The CM-designate has already held a series of meetings with Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officers on the issue," a senior state government official had said earlier.









Stalin has held meetings with officials regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and he had called for all the materials regarding the peak of the disease in the state, the availability of beds with oxygen facility, ICUs in hospitals, Remdesivir availability and the strength and weakness of the Public Health Department.









A detailed report on the state's Covid-19 status will be sent to the Union government and the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought as another priority, a highly-placed source had said.





Take a look at the scenes from the swearing-in ceremony:







