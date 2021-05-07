Production of PPE, masks in Tirupur hit by partial lockdown

Coimbatore :

“Closure of these shops for 15 days will delay manufacturing, exports and supply of the much required PPEs and masks. The knitwear export sector consists of 95% MSMEs and they lack financial resources to procure the required items at one go. Hence, these shops should be allowed to function with lesser number of workers for the benefit of export and job-working units at this hour of crisis,” said Raja M Shanmugham, president, Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), in a request to Rajeev Ranjan, TN Chief Secretary.





The knitwear units, which took up massive production of medical gear during the first wave, gradually resumed their regular fabric manufacturing after cases began to subside.





“Unlike the first wave, orders from both domestic and global market for PPEs and masks have slumped despite a spate in cases. Hence their production hasn’t been ramped up as there is enough stock. But if necessity arises, the country’s entire requirement for medical gear could be produced in a month’s time,” he added.





“Also, the export commitments of the manufacturing units producing fabrics may be derailed due to closure of shops selling essential items. So far, exporters have not met with any loss but may face setbacks if this lockdown is extended,” said Shanmugham.