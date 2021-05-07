Tamil Nadu records 24,898 new cases, 195 deaths

Chennai :

According to a medical bulletin, 21,546 people were discharged, taking the tally to 11,51,058, leaving 1,31,468 active infections.





Chennai accounted for 6,678 new infections, totalling to 3,70,596 till date. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 5,021 deaths.





The number of samples tested today was at 1,52,130, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,35,45,987.





Besides Chennai, Chengalpattu added 2,039 cases, Coimbatore 2,068 and Tiruvallur 1,560 while 31 districts clocked new infections in triple digits.





Cuddalore reported 366, Dharmapuri 230, Dindigul 307, Erode 590, Kallakurichi 175, Kancheepuram 836, Kanniyakumari 445, Karur 229, Krishnagiri 390, Madurai 996, Nagapattinam 333, Namakkal 322, the Nilgiris 113, Pudukottai 182, Ramanathapuram 180, Ranipet 275 and Salem 614.