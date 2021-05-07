UGC asks colleges, univs to keep offline exams in abeyance

Chennai :

The commission, in its notice to all university vice-chancellors and college principals, said the second wave is rattling and ensuring the safety and health of everyone is important.





Stating that the institutions have already taken the best possible safety measures, the commission said all HEIs in the State should keep offline examinations in abeyance in May to avoid physical gathering on campuses and also provide much-needed relief to the students, faculty and staff.





UGC, however, said HEIs should decide about online examinations suitably after assessing local conditions and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects. Guidelines and directions issued by both Centre and the State government or UGC should be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.





“The situation may be relooked by the HEIs in June and appropriate decision would be taken,” it said. In addition to the UGC’s notice, the Tamil Nadu government also issued a circular to all the heads of HEIs to not call students, professors and faculties to the colleges for any physical activities. Higher Education Department authorities also instructed that only minimum staff should be at the institutions and they should follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government.





HEIs should continue to conduct online classes and that too on the weekdays only. Apart from virtual classes, semester exams would also be conducted online.