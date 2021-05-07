Mahendran, other MNM office-bearers resign

Chennai :

According to a party statement, governing body members R Mahendran, who is also the party vice president, M Muruganantham, retired IPS official Maurya, Thangavel, Umadevi, CK Kumaravel, Sekar and Suresh Iyyar handed over their resignation letters to Kamal Haasan resigning their party posts.





Meanwhile, R Mahendran issued a statement clarifying that he has resigned from the party post apart from quitting the party. Another prominent leader V Ponraj also said that he is quitting the party.





R Mahendran, who contested in the election unsuccessfully, cited the mismanagement of an agency and Kamal’s ‘personal advisor’ as the reason for his decision to quit the party.





“Kamal Haasan has not changed his approach towards the party and party cadres even after the party’s disastrous performance in the election,” Mahendran said in his resignation letter.





He also has written a letter to the party cadre listing several incidents that forced him to make the call in chronological order. The MNM’s vote share has come down to 2.84 per cent, polling 12.24 lakh votes, as against 3.7 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.