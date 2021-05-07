CM Stalin’s 1st Cabinet meet, order to be on COVID control

Chennai :

“The Cabinet in its maiden meeting will deliberate on the steps to be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and if there is a need for more restrictions to imposed in the state,” said sources in Secretariat. The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Stalin and his ministry is scheduled at Raj Bhavan, at 9 am on Friday. Following the ceremony, Stalin is scheduled to go to Secretariat where he is expected to sign three important files, all related to COVID-19.





In the evening, Stalin will be holding his first meeting with district collectors through video conferencing. According to sources in Secretariat, Stalin will obtain feedback from district collectors on COVID-19 situation in their respective regions and subsequently discuss the minutes of the collectors’ meeting with the Cabinet Ministers.





Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised that complete lockdown should be the final resort to contain the COVID-19 spread, several state governments, including TN’s neighbour Kerala, have resorted to complete lockdown in the wake of steady and rapid increase in infection. In Tamil Nadu also, since many political parties have urged the state government to declare complete lockdown, the Cabinet may weigh the pros and cons of a complete lockdown and take a decision, added sources.





Meanwhile, former Union Minister and elder brother of Stalin MK Alagiri greeted Stalin, who will be assuming office as Chief Minister on Friday. “I am proud of Stalin who has become the Chief Minister. All wishes to my younger brother Stalin. DMK president Stalin will give good governance,” said Alagiri in a tweet.





Apart from Ministers and MLAs, Durai Dhayanidhi and Kayalvizhi, son and daughter of Alagiri are expected to participate in the swearing-in ceremony, sources said.